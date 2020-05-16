Tire collection scheduled for Marshall County
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at John Marshall High School in Moundsville. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Marshall County. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.
During the tire collection, the Marshall County SWA also will be accepting electronics for recycling.
The tire collection is made possible in part through the REAP-The Next Generation initiative within DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.
For more information, contact the Marshall County SWA at 304-845-0482.
