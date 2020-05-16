More than 11 tons of electronics collected for recycling

State officials collected more than 11 tons of electronic waste during the second of three free electronic recycling events co-sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The latest collection was held in Sutton on Sept. 17. The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling, co-sponsors of the event, collected 22,763 pounds of covered electronic devices, mostly televisions. Residents also dropped off items such as computers, computer parts and cell phones to be recycled. A total of 146 cars came through the event.

In addition to TVs, computers, computer parts and cell phones, other items accepted were speakers, Webcams, CD players and tape players.

Sandy Rogers, state recycling coordinator for REAP, said the event was a success. “It’s a success anytime we can keep these items off the sides of hills or out of our streams and rivers,” she said.

Coupled with the year’s first electronic recycling event in Fayetteville, close to 30 tons of electronics have been collected thus far by the DEP. The third and final event this year is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Logan at the Lowe’s parking lot on Norman Morgan Boulevard, off Route 119.