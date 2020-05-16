DEP approves 25 applicants for FY2012 CED Recycling Grants

Twenty-five applicants have been approved for grants totaling $237,537.78 in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program, DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman announced.

Established in 2008 under the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the CED Program requires manufacturers to register their brands with the state. Fees collected from this program allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED grants to conduct electronic collection events and support ongoing collection programs.

The goals of the program are to establish a registration process for manufacturers of covered electronic devices, to determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products and to award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream. Grants for fiscal year 2012 will be awarded to:

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $18,000.00 To fund contracted electronic recycling/transportation, labor and fuel for the ongoing CED collection program.

Brooke County Solid Waste Authority $11,840.00 To fund advertisement and labor wages for the ongoing CED collection program.

Cabell County Solid Waste Authority $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for a CED collection event.

Town of Fayetteville $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for a CED collection event.

Gilmer County Commission $3,600.00 To fund personnel and newspaper advertisements for a CED collection event.

City of Grafton $7,500.00 To purchase gaylord storage boxes and fund the transportation and processing of electronics for the ongoing CED collection program.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority $7,700.00 To fund collection/processing, packing/shipping supplies and advertisements for the ongoing CED collection program.

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority $7,280.00 To purchase plastic stretch wrap, gaylord boxes, and to fund the electronic goods transportation for the ongoing CED collection program.

City of Hurricane $6,000.00 To fund an electronic recycler for transportation of electronics for the ongoing CED collection program.

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority $15,000.00 To fund partial cost of an addition to the existing recycling center building to store electronics for the ongoing CED collection program.

Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority $15,344.78 To purchase a dry van trailer and pallet truck and to fund electronic recycling costs for the ongoing CED collection program.

Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority $15,763.00 To fund fuel and maintenance for the forklift and partial personnel cost for the ongoing CED collection program.

City of Kingwood $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements/flyers for a CED collection event.

Marion County Solid Waste Authority $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for a CED collection event.

McDowell County Solid Waste Authority $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for a CED collection event.

Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for a CED collection event.

Morgan County Solid Waste Authority $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for a CED collection event.

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority $10,000.00 To fund electronic recycling/transportation costs and advertisements for an ongoing CED collection program.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $7,500.00 To fund an electronic recycler and advertisements for one CED collection event.

Region VIII Solid Waste Authority $20,000.00 To fund an electronic recycler, advertisements and RFP development for five county-wide CED collection events.

Town of Terra Alta $6,300.00 To fund recycling costs of electronics, advertisements and to purchase storage boxes and equipment for the ongoing CED collection program.

Tucker County Solid Waste Authority $17,500.00 To purchase a cargo container, forklift loading ramps and CED pick up and recycling for the ongoing CED collection program.

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority $4,280.00 To fund fuel, pallets and advertisements for the ongoing CED collection program.

Wood County Solid Waste Authority $3,000.00 To fund a spring and fall advertising campaign for recycling electronics within the county.

Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority $8,430.00 To purchase one container for electronic recycling purposes for the ongoing CED collection program.