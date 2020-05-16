Operation Wildflower 2012 calendar available

West Virginians already longing for the sights of spring and summer can get a head start by ordering an Operation Wildflower 2012 “Roadsides in Bloom” Calendar from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The free calendar is sponsored by the DEP and the state Department of Transportation. It includes the 13 best photos -- as judged by state officials -- of West Virginia wildflowers, photographed by West Virginia citizens and others. The calendar features flowers growing naturally along state roads or in Operation Wildflower beds planted by the state Division of Highways. Twelve winning photos were selected to represent the months of the year and a grand prize winner’s photo is displayed on the calendar cover.

Lois Pigott, of Wallace in Harrison County, is this year’s grand prize winner for her shot of Dame’s Rocket, growing along Route 219 in Randolph County.

Other winners include: Wayne Sheets, Elkins; L. Alison Carter, Berkeley Springs; Raymond Harr, Franklin; Norma M. Bise, Lost Creek; Eugene Walker, Hillsboro; Mike Smith, Waverly; Anna Flanagan, Liberty; Nancy Merical, Ripley; Chris Lowe, Buckhannon; Wanda Rinehart, Terra Alta; Michelle Riffe, Beckley; and Rindy Clayton, Ansted.

To order a calendar, go to: http://www.dep.wv.gov/dlr/reap/ow or call 1-800-322-5530. West Virginia’s Operation Wildflower beautification program is a joint effort between the DEP and the DOH. It includes more than 250 acres of wildflowers grown on West Virginia’s roadways.