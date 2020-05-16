The Office established sufficient controls to set fees and penalties in compliance with the Texas Administrative Code and the Texas Finance Code. Specifically, the Office established adequate controls to help ensure that it:

• Budgeted sufficient revenue and adjusted its licensing and regulatory fees, as appropriate, to cover its operating expenditures.

• Accurately calculated fees and penalties for the industries that auditors tested.

• Appropriately assessed and collected fees and penalties for the industries that auditors tested.

