Tire collection scheduled for Ripley on Dec. 3
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the athletic fields on Miller Drive in Ripley. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Jackson County. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.
The tire collection is made possible in part through the REAP-The Next Generation initiative within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.
