A Report on The Audit of Employees Retirement System’s Fiscal Year 2016 Pension Schedules

February 2017

In our audit report dated January 30, 2017, we concluded that as of August 31, 2016, the Employees Retirement System (System) presented the Schedules of Employer Allocations and columns titled net pension liability, total deferred outflows of resources excluding employer specific amounts, total deferred inflows of resources excluding employer specific amounts, and pension expense in the Schedules of Collective Pension Amounts fairly, in all material aspects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The Schedules of Employer Allocations and Schedules of Collective Pension Amounts are for the following defined benefit pension plans: Employees Retirement System Plan, Law Enforcement and Custodial Officer Supplemental Retirement Plan, and Judicial Retirement System of Texas Plan II. The System intends to post all of the schedules and our audit reports on its Web site at www.ers.state.tx.us.

We also issued a report on internal control over financial reporting of the schedules and on compliance and other matters as required by auditing standards. Our procedures did not identify any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting of the schedules or any noncompliance with laws or regulations that materially affected the schedules. In addition, the major internal controls that we tested for the purpose of forming our opinions on the schedules were operating effectively.

