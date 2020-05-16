An Audit Report on HealthSpring Life and Health Insurance Company, Inc., a Medicaid STAR+PLUS Managed Care Organization

February 2017

HealthSpring Life and Health Insurance Company, Inc.'s (HealthSpring) controls over its financial reporting process provided reasonable assurance that the $601.3 million in medical claims and prescription drug claims that HealthSpring paid in fiscal year 2015 for the Medicaid STAR+PLUS managed care program (STAR+PLUS) were accurately reported on its financial statistical reports to the Health and Human Services Commission (Commission).

However, the salaries, other medical expenses, bonuses, allocated corporate costs, and professional services costs that HealthSpring reported on its financial statistical reports for fiscal year 2015 were not compliant with the Commission's contract requirements. Those costs were approximately $53.8 million. Specifically:

• Unallowable Costs - Auditors identified approximately $3.8 million in unallowable costs. HealthSpring (1) reported bonuses paid by its affiliate companies and (2) included advertising costs, charitable donations, non-STAR+PLUS affiliate company expenses, employee events expense, gifts, and stock options in its reported allocated corporate costs on its financial statistical reports. The Commission's Medicaid program requirements specify that those costs are unallowable and, therefore, should not be reported on the financial statistical reports. In addition, $163,977 in reported professional services costs were for costs incurred in fiscal year 2014.

• Questioned Costs - Auditors identified approximately $34.0 million in questioned salaries, other medical expenses (service coordinator salaries), and professional services costs. HealthSpring did not prepare certifications or personnel activity reports that the Commission requires to show that its reported salaries, approximately $33.7 million, were for services that supported STAR+PLUS. In addition, HealthSpring could not provide documentation to show that $359,912 in professional service costs tested were for STAR+PLUS.

The unallowable and questioned costs identified affect the accuracy of HealthSpring's calculation of net income, which the Commission uses to calculate the experience rebate amounts that HealthSpring is required to pay the Commission. For fiscal year 2015, HealthSpring paid the Commission an experience rebate of approximately $12.5 million.

In addition, HealthSpring had weaknesses in the controls over its process for documenting the reasons for post-payment adjustments to medical claims and for ensuring that medical claims are paid within 30 days of receipt of a "clean claim” as required. The weaknesses identified in the claims payment process could affect the continued participation of HealthSpring's medical providers in STAR+PLUS.

