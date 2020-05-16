More than 24 tons of electronics collected for recycling

Bolstered by close to 100 computers dropped off by Logan County Schools, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection collected more than 24 tons of electronic waste during its recent electronics recycling event in Logan.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling co-sponsored the Oct. 15 collection at the Lowe’s parking lot on Norman Morgan Boulevard off U.S. Route 119. More than 300 cars dropped off items ranging from TVs and computers to cell phones and CD players. Officials from Logan County Schools also took advantage of the free recycling event to discard old computers no longer in use in three of the county’s schools.

Sandy Rogers, state recycling coordinator for REAP, said two 53-foot trailers were filled with electronics and transported to Eco International, an electronics recycling operation based in New York.

The Logan event was the last of three free electronics recycling days sponsored this year by the DEP. In all, collections in Fayetteville, Sutton and Logan yielded close to 54 tons, or 108,000 pounds, of electronic waste.