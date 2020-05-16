2012 REAP Recycling Grants awarded

Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman awarded grants worth $1.55 million to 39 recipients through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP Recycling Assistance Grants program.

The Cabinet Secretary presented the 2012 grants during a ceremony at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters. Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations.

Funding for the Recycling Assistance Grant Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills.

Following are the grant recipients:

BARBOUR COUNTY

Alderson-Broaddus College $2,000 To purchase recycling containers for the campus-wide program.

Barbour County Solid Waste Authority $71,000 To purchase a baler/conveyor system and assist with personnel and equipment repairs for the ongoing county-wide program. BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commission $73,080 To assist with personnel, educational conference attendance, utilities, supplies and advertising, and to purchase a recycling facility abutment wall, a baler, mini-cyclers, and recycling bags for the ongoing county-wide program.

D&D Recycling $13,515 To purchase dumping hoppers, and shears for the current recycling operation.

BROOKE COUNTY

Brooke County Commission $14,000 To assist with building repairs (heat and insulation) and advertising for bids for the county-wide program.

Brooke County Solid Waste Authority $87,767 To assist with personnel, transportation costs, utilities, supplies, maintenance for equipment, and to purchase a self-compacting unit for the ongoing county-wide program.

CABELL COUNTY

Marshall University Sustainability Department $42,811 To assist with personnel and purchase a recycling truck and bins for the current program.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Calhoun County Solid Waste Authority $41,552.92 To assist with personnel and equipment maintenance, and to purchase a box truck for the ongoing county-wide program.

FAYETTE COUNTY Historic Fayetteville Convention & Visitors Bureau $21,950 To purchase a recycling trailer, bins, and steel wire containers for the current community program.

HANCOCK COUNTY Hancock County Solid Waste Authority $24,080 To assist with personnel and purchase composter and recycling bins for the ongoing county-wide program.

KANAWHA COUNTY

Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam Counties $50,344.50 To purchase a recycling truck and fuel for the ongoing operation.

Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority $126,891 To purchase truck scales with site modification and installation, a forklift, a skid steer and assist with fuel for a recycling vehicle for the ongoing county-wide program.

City of South Charleston $75,000 To purchase a recycling truck for the current city-wide program.

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission $13,521 To purchase rollout carts and recycling bins to assist in establishing the recycling program.

West Virginia State University $5,500 To assist with educational conference attendance and supplies for the current campus-wide program.

LEWIS COUNTY

Jerry’s Salvage $37,500 To partially fund the purchase of an excavator with magnet/grapple attachment for the ongoing recycling operation.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Commission $102,539 To purchase a new cab and chassis truck with hook-lift system and recycling containers for the restructuring of the current county-wide program.

North Central West Virginia Recycling Cooperative, Inc. $25,000 To assist with personnel costs for the ongoing recycling operation.

MASON COUNTY

Mason County Solid Waste Authority $109,099 To assist with personnel and to purchase fuel, a forklift and recycling trailers for the ongoing county-wide program.

MERCER COUNTY

Pipestem Resort State Park $20,000 To purchase recycling receptacles to expand the current program.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

City of Westover $66,836 To purchase a recycling truck and to assist with personnel for the ongoing city-wide program.

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Solid Waste Authority $32,000 To assist with personnel, transportation costs of recyclables, educational conference attendance, advertising, fuel and to purchase a baler for the county-wide program.

PLEASANTS COUNTY

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority $42,100 To assist with personnel, insurance, utilities, recycling vehicle expense, operational supplies and advertising for the ongoing county-wide program.

St. Mary’s Correctional Center $6,600 To assist with educational conference attendance and to purchase recycling containers and advertising for the current operation.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority $40,542 To assist with recycling contract/transportation expenses and to purchase trailers and educational pamphlets for the ongoing county-wide program.

PRESTON COUNTY

City of Kingwood $59,199 To purchase a baler and grapple bucket for the city-wide program.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $13,000 To assist with recycling roll-off pulls and mobile home recycling for the current county-wide program.

RALEIGH COUNTY

Beckley Garbage Disposal, Inc. $36,275 To purchase cardboard recycling dumpsters for the ongoing operation.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Davis & Elkins College, Center for Sustainability Studies $33,045 To assist with personnel and purchase a recycling utility vehicle, recycling trailer and bins for the campus-wide program.

Randolph County Solid Waste Authority $6,300 To assist with personnel and purchase advertising and supplies for the recycling education program.

Tygarts Valley Sanitation, Inc. $37,366 To purchase cardboard dumpsters and recycling trailers for the current operation.

SUMMERS COUNTY

Summers County Commission $34,584 To purchase bin trailers, recycling containers and assist with fuel, equipment maintenance and supplies for the county-wide program.

TAYLOR COUNTY

Refuse Control Systems $48,433 To purchase a recycling truck and assist with fuel and truck insurance for the current operation.

TUCKER COUNTY

Sunrise Sanitation Services, Inc. $34,783 To purchase recycling containers for the current operation.

UPSHUR COUNTY

City of Buckhannon $50,987 To purchase a recycling truck and 12-yard open top containers for the city-wide program.

Upshur County Solid Waste Authority $8,778 To purchase recycling bins and to assist with supplies, utilities, and educational conference attendance for the ongoing county-wide program.

West Virginia Wesleyan College $6,720 To purchase recycling bins and bags and to assist with educational conference attendance for the current campus-wide program.

WETZEL COUNTY

Wetzel County Solid Waste Authority $25,500 To assist with personnel, vehicle fuel and maintenance for the ongoing county-wide program.

WOOD COUNTY

Wood County Solid Waste Authority $9,800 To purchase a trailer for a new school recycling program.