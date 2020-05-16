We have audited the State of Texas’ (the State) compliance with the types of compliance requirements described in the OMB Compliance Supplement that could have a direct and material effect on each of the State’s major federal programs for the year ended August 31, 2016.

Auditors concluded the State did not comply with certain requirements for eight major federal programs and auditors issued a qualified opinion on those major federal programs for the year ended August 31, 2016.

For the other 16 major federal programs, auditors concluded the State did comply, in all material respects, with the types of compliance requirements that could have a direct and material effect on each of its other major federal programs for the year ended August 31, 2016. Auditors issued an unmodified opinion on those major federal programs.

Auditing procedures also disclosed other instances of noncompliance, which are required to be reported in accordance with the Uniform Guidance.

