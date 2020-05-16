Pennzoil-Quaker State working with WVDEP to clean up site

12/20/2011

Pennzoil-Quaker State Co. has entered into an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to clean up a former refinery site in Clendenin, Kanawha County. The 44-acre site is located at 100 Reamer Road and served as a refinery known as Elk Refining Co., from 1913 until its closure in 1982. Beginning in 1983, Hannah Lumber Co. leased a portion of the property and operated a wood chipping facility. Pennzoil-Quaker State is working with the WVDEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) to address environmental conditions at the site associated with its historical usage. Pennzoil-Quaker State and the OER have negotiated a Voluntary Remediation Agreement, which includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site in order to establish appropriate cleanup standards. The agreement also includes provisions for additional clean up proposals if necessary to meet those standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards. The WVDEP’s Voluntary Remediation Program stems from the West Virginia Legislature’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA), which encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination. Questions regarding this agreement may be directed to either Michael P. Jackson, project manager, WVDEP, DLR/OER, 2311 Ohio Ave., Parkersburg, W.Va., 26101, (304) 420-4635, or John H. Loeffel, licensed remediation specialist, Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1603 Carmody Court Suite 403, Sewickley Pa., 15143, (724) 934-4387.