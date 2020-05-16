Eleven of the higher education institutions audited (1) awarded Student Financial Assistance Cluster funds to students who were not eligible to receive that assistance or (2) awarded incorrect amounts of Student Financial Assistance funds based on students’ eligibility.

Eight of the higher education institutions audited inconsistently or incorrectly calculated the students’ cost to attend those higher education institutions.

Seven of the higher education institutions audited (1) did not consistently follow their processes to determine students’ academic progress or (2) did not have adequate processes to determine whether students made satisfactory academic progress to be eligible for financial assistance.

Jump to Key Points