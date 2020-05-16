For fiscal year 2015, UTMB did not have adequate processes in place to identify and track its contracts, subcontracting expenditures, and bids for reporting its HUB Program information. As a result, UTMB did not accurately report its HUB information to the Comptroller’s Office as required. Specifically, UTMB did not report complete and accurate information for the number of contracts it awarded to HUBs and non-HUBs, subcontracting expenditures, and the number of bids it received from HUBs. Jump to Chapter 1-A

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.