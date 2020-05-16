Pennzoil-Quaker State addressing Pleasants County property

Pennzoil-Quaker State Co. will address environmental issues on property adjacent to a petroleum pipeline area in Pleasants County, as part of an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Pennzoil-Quaker State is working with the WVDEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) to clean up the site, which is located at 100 Creel St., in St. Marys. The site contains a two-story building that is currently used as a part-time residence. Environmental conditions at the site are associated with historical pipeline spillage.

The Voluntary Remediation Agreement between Pennzoil-Quaker State and the OER includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential future uses of the site in order to establish appropriate cleanup standards. The agreement also includes provisions for additional clean up proposals if necessary to meet those standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards.

The WVDEP’s Voluntary Remediation Program stems from the West Virginia Legislature’s Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act (VRRA), which encourages voluntary clean-ups of contaminated sites, as well as redevelopments of abandoned and under-utilized properties, in the hope of counteracting the lack of growth on sites with contamination or perceived contamination.

Questions regarding this project may be directed to either James A. Gaston, project manager, WVDEP, DLR/OER, 131-A Peninsula St., Wheeling, WV 26003, (304) 238-1220 ext. 3515, or John H. Loeffel, Licensed Remediation Specialist, Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1603 Carmody Court Suite 403, Sewickley, Pa., 15143, (724) 934-4387.