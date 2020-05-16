Make It Shine deadline March 1

West Virginians interested in participating in this year’s Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup have until March 1 to register with the state Department of Environmental Protection. The annual event is jointly sponsored by the DEP and the state Division of Highways.

During the first two weeks of April, the Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.

More than 3,800 West Virginia citizens participated in last year’s statewide cleanup. These volunteers removed close to 150 tons of litter and 4,200 tires from the state’s landscape.

To obtain an application, contact Travis Cooper of the Make It Shine Program at 1-800-322-5530, or email: Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov. Applications may also be downloaded via the net at: www.dep.wv.gov. Click on “REAP” under the Land Section on the DEP homepage.