DEP seeking comments on Centralized Pit Construction Standards
The standards provide guidelines for construction, liner requirements, water quality monitoring and engineer certifications.
The document can be found here. Comments may be submitted in writing by email to dep.oogcomments@wv.gov or through the U.S. Postal Service to John Kearney, Office of Oil and Gas, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Comments will be accepted until April 12, 2012 at 5 p.m.
