No state agencies reported that it received gifts, grants, donations, or other considerations from a person that the person designated to be used as a salary supplement for an employee during fiscal year 2016. However, the Higher Education Coordinating Board responded as follows:

“No gift, grant, donation or other consideration exceeding $10,000 was received by the Coordinating Board from an entity created solely to provide support to the Coordinating Board, designated as a salary supplement. The College for All Texans Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) supporting foundation for the Coordinating Board, did provide a $65,000 annual stipend directly to . . . [the] Commissioner of Higher Education. This stipend was not received by the agency, and therefore our answer is “No” to the question, as phrased.”

Jump to Section