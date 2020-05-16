Christmas Tree Recycling Event Saturday, Jan. 7
To be accepted, all decorations must be removed including lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire and stands. The trees will be given to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for its fish habitat program.
Residents who bring their trees to the market will receive a gift from the REAP program and can sign up for drawings for additional prizes.
Last year, more than 800 trees were collected.
