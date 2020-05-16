Make It Shine Applications available for 2012

Applications are now available for the 2012 West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is jointly sponsored by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Division of Highways.

During the first two weeks of April, the DEP’s Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.

More than 3,800 West Virginia citizens participated in last year’s statewide cleanup. These volunteers removed close to 150 tons of litter and 4,200 tires from our state’s landscape.

The application deadline for those wishing to participate in the 2012 Make It Shine Cleanup is March 1. Applications are available through contacting Travis Cooper of the Make It Shine Program at 1-800-322-5530, or by email at: Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov. Applications may also be downloaded via the net at: www.dep.wv.gov. Click on “REAP” under the Land section on the homepage.