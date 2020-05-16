Public hearing scheduled for Mountain Springs’ wastewater permit

3/23/2012

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will conduct a public hearing on a draft water permit for Mountain Springs Public Utility, LLC to acquire, construct, and install a wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant in Morgan County. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, at Warm Springs Middle School, located at 271 Warm Springs Way in Berkeley Springs. Mountain Springs is applying for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to discharge treated wastewater into Sleepy Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River. The wastewater facility is to serve a population equivalent of approximately 1,900 persons in the Sleepy Creek and Mountain Springs developments.