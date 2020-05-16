Tire collection March 31 in Monroe County
Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Monroe County. Tires and rims will be accepted but only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less can be dropped off. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.
The event is being organized by the DEP’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Program.
