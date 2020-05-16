Tire collection scheduled for Cabell County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is sponsoring a local tire collection to rid Cabell County of old tires.

The collection is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at the Milton Fire Department, located on Route 60 at Perry Moore Square in Milton.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Cabell County. The tires may be on or off the rim. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

Saturday’s event is made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.