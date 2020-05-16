State accepting registrations for spring Adopt-A-Highway cleanup

The state Department of Environmental Protection is accepting registrations for the Saturday, April 28 Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup.

Co-sponsored by the DEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). Its goals include improving the quality of our environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.

The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers. The state also takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate.

More than 5,000 volunteers turned out for the fall 2011 Adopt-A-Highway cleanup and cleared over 800 miles of West Virginia roadways. Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up more than 87,000 miles of state highways and roads.

To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to: dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your ID, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where your adopted road is located.