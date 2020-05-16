There were 2,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,525 in the last 365 days.

Semi-annual water quality standards public meeting scheduled

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Standards Program semi-annual public meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 30, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Coopers Rock Conference Room at DEP headquarters, located at 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston. During the meeting, staff will update the public on relevant Water Quality Standards Program information and recent program research efforts.

A complete meeting agenda will be posted on the Water Quality Standards Program Web site here prior to the meeting. For more information about the meeting, please contact Kevin Coyne at (304) 926-0499 or via email at Kevin.R.Coyne@wv.gov.

