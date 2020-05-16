Several tire collections scheduled for Mercer County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting three separate, multi-day tire collections in Mercer County to rid the county of old tires.

All three collections will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and are scheduled at: the Kroger parking lot in Bluewell on Route 52 from April 30 through May 5; the L&M Market in Lashmeet on Route 10 from May 7 through May 12; and Oakvale Town Hall on Route 112 from May 14 through May 19.

At each collection, residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Mercer County. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate. Tires must be off the rim.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.