Comment period on General Permit extended

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Water and Waste Management is making available a fact sheet regarding a proposed General Water Pollution Control Permit for which the agency is currently accepting public comments.

The permit is to regulate the discharge of stormwater runoff associated with oil and gas construction activities including processing or treatment operations, or transmission facilities that disturb an acre or more of land.

The fact sheet is available on the DEP’s website here.

To allow the public time to review this fact sheet and formulate comments about the permit, the DEP is extending the comment period to 5 p.m. Monday, April 30. Comments can be submitted electronically to DEPComments@wv.gov or by mail to Megan Grose, Division of Water and Waste Management, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304.