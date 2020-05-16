Rock View, Wyoming County, having tire collection

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a local tire collection on Saturday, April 28, to rid Wyoming County of old tires. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Division of Highways garage on Route 10 in Rock View.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Wyoming County. The tires may be on or off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

This event is made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.