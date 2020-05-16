49th annual state Youth Environmental Day set for May 19

Hundreds of young people from across West Virginia are expected to attend the 49th annual state Youth Environmental Day on Saturday, May 19, at North Bend State Park in Cairo.

The popular event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and several corporations, businesses and other organizations.

Following a night of camping at North Bend, awards totaling more than $11,000 will be presented during May 19’s Youth Environmental Awards ceremony. Youth group members will receive awards for their participation in community environmental projects that include litter cleanups, recycling drives, school landscaping projects, tree planting, backyard composting, wildlife management, watershed protection and much more.

“The work these young people are doing is significant in creating a better environment through projects that produce communities that are cleaner and more beautiful places to grow up in,” said Diana Haid, coordinator for the DEP’s Youth Environmental Program.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Youth Environmental Day will include exhibits, hiking, sporting events and other activities for participants and their families.

For more information about Youth Environmental Day and how to participate, please call Haid at 304-926-0499, extension 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov .