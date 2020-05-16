Comment period extended for draft list of impaired streams
Individuals may view the list on the DEP’s Web site at www.dep.wv.gov. Written and e-mail comments are both acceptable. E-mails may be sent to Stephen.A.Young@wv.gov. Written comments can be sent to:
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Division of Water and Waste Management 2012 303(d) List – Attn: Steve Young 601 57th St., S.E. Charleston, WV 25304
For more information about the 2012 draft 303(d) List, contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495.
