Comment period extended for draft list of impaired streams

In response to multiple requests, the state Department of Environmental Protection has extended the public comment period for the draft list of impaired streams in West Virginia to June 26, 2012. These impaired streams are commonly referred to as the 303(d) List. The extension allows citizens an additional time to review and make comments concerning the streams on the list.

Individuals may view the list on the DEP’s Web site at www.dep.wv.gov. Written and e-mail comments are both acceptable. E-mails may be sent to Stephen.A.Young@wv.gov. Written comments can be sent to:

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Division of Water and Waste Management 2012 303(d) List – Attn: Steve Young 601 57th St., S.E. Charleston, WV 25304

For more information about the 2012 draft 303(d) List, contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495.