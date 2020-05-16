WVDEP accepting public comments on impaired streams list

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, under the authority of the federal Clean Water Act, Section 303(d) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Quality Planning and Management Regulations, 40 CFR Part 130.7, has developed a draft list of the state’s impaired streams and lakes.

An “impaired water” is a water body which, due to a pollutant or combination of pollutants, fails to meet state water quality standards. By violating applicable water quality standards, impaired waters fail to support one or more of their designated uses such as public drinking water supply, aquatic life propagation and maintenance, or contact recreation.

The WVDEP is required to update its list of impaired waters every two years. The list, commonly known as the 303(d) List, is compiled from readily available information and serves as an inventory of waters for which Total Maximum Daily Loads must be developed.

In order to allow public participation in the listing process, a public comment period is in effect through June 11, 2012.

Comments may be submitted by e-mail to: Stephen.A.Young@wv.gov or via U.S. mail to:

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Division of Water and Waste Management 2010 303(d) List – Attn: Stephen A. Young 601 57th St., S.E. Charleston, WV 25304

The draft West Virginia 2012 Section 303(d) List may be viewed on the WVDEP Web site at: www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/303d.

For more information about the impaired streams list, please contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495.