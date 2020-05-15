Meeting scheduled on LIttle Coal River project
The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public about the Little Coal River Stream Restoration Project and answer any questions. The project is being funded through fees collected by the DEP as a result of enforcement actions.
This summer, work will begin to restore a 15-mile stretch of the Little Coal River, from Danville to McCorkle. The stretch of river is located in the Guyan Conservation District. The primary goals of the project are to reduce sediment and enhance fish habitat in the river. Wood and rock structures will be placed in the river to speed up its current at certain points and flush away silt.
The Coal River Watershed, which includes the Big Coal, Little Coal and Coal rivers, has been severely impacted over the years.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.