Hearings scheduled for proposed Legislative rules
Oral and written comments will be limited to the proposed revisions and will be made a part of the rulemaking record. You may obtain hard copies of the information by calling the phone numbers listed on the rules page (link below).
Written comments may be submitted to the Public Information Office at the above address. Comments may also be emailed to: DEP.Comments@wv.gov.
For more information on the rules, hearing dates and locations click here.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.