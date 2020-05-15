Tire collection scheduled for Hinton

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program will host a tire collection in Summers County to rid the county of old tires. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 23, at the old Mountaineer Sanitation lot on Grace Street in Hinton.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Summers County. Both tires and rims will be accepted. However, only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The tire collection is made possible in part through REAP within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.