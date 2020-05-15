Adopt-A-Highway volunteers to be recognized Aug. 4

The state Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation will recognize the many volunteers who remove litter from West Virginia’s highways during the annual Adopt-A-Highway Appreciation Day Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Tamarack in Beckley.

The daylong celebration begins at 9 a.m. with activities for adults and children. Volunteers will be served lunch at noon. During the afternoon, Adopt-A-Highway awards will be presented. Ten, 15- and 20-year volunteers will receive lapel pins for years of service and a special Adopt-A-Highway safety vest imprinted with the number of years they have volunteered.

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers annually remove over 4 million pounds of trash from state highways. They recycle about 10,000 pounds of glass, 5,000 pounds of plastic and 8,000 pounds of aluminum each year. Currently more than 40,000 volunteers representing in excess of 1,400 organizations keep more than 3,300 miles of West Virginia roads litter free.

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who wish to attend this year’s Appreciation Day should call 1-800-322-5530 or email Sherry Thaxton at sherry.r.thaxton@wv.gov before July 16. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their families.