FY2013 REAP Litter Control Grants Awarded

Twenty-six applicants have been approved for amounts totaling $60,528 for state Department of Environmental Protection REAP Litter Control Matching Grants. DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman announced the grant recipients for fiscal year 2013.

Grants were awarded to West Virginia solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities. Funding for the litter control program is generated through Legislative Rule §22-15A-4: “For unlawful disposal of litter, the circuit clerk shall deposit 50 percent of all civil penalties into the Litter Control Fund.”

The DEP’s REAP program (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup efforts.

Following is a list of grant recipients and how funding will be used:

Belington, City of -- $250.00 The funding will be used for advertising and fuel for town cleanup.

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority -- $1,000.00 The funding will be used for county-wide radio advertisements for roadside litter.

Clay County Solid Waste Authority -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for dumpsters for annual spring county-wide cleanup.

Fayetteville, Town of -- $750.00 The funding will be used for ash receptacles and litter education materials.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority -- $1,000.00 The funding will be used for advertising for the ongoing county-wide anti-litter campaign.

Hurricane, City of -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for razing dilapidated structures within the city.

Kanawha County Commission -- $1,500.00 The funding will be used for off-duty deputies to issue citations.

Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority -- $2,964.00 The funding will be used for seven county cleanup days.

Kenova, City of -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for a community cleanup and for razing structures within the city.

Mason County Commission -- $2,000.00 The funding will be used for fuel for cleanup projects and litter campaign materials.

McDowell County Solid Waste Authority -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for a vehicle for the litter control officer.

McMechen, City of -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city.

Mercer County Solid Waste Authority -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for the litter cleanup program.

Milton, City of -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for structure razing within the city.

Montgomery, City of -- $1,424.88 The funding will be used for trash receptacles for the city.

Morgan County Commission -- $2,460.00 The funding will be used for a trailer and supplies for the litter cleanup program.

City of Nitro -- $2,000.00 The funding will be used for trash receptacles for the city.

Nutter Fort, Town of -- $1,890.00 The funding will be used for recycling bins for the town’s recycling program.

Putnam County Commission -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for a utility trailer and supplies for the county-wide cleanup program.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for structure razing within the county.

Saint Marys, City of -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for trash receptacles for the city.

Shinnston, City of -- $1,290.00 The funding will be used for recycling containers and bins for community events.

Summers County Commission -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for structure razing within the county.

Wayne County Commission -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for litter control officer wages.

Webster County Commission -- $3,000.00 The funding will be used for litter control officer wages.

Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority -- $3,000.00 Funding will be used for vehicle maintenance, fuel, and uniforms for the litter control officer.