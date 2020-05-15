DEP extends Recycling Assistance Grant deadline

Due to the State of Emergency and ongoing power outages across West Virginia, the state Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program has extended the Fiscal Year 2013 Recycling Assistance Grant deadline to 5 p.m., Monday, July 9, 2012.

This extension will give applicants the opportunity to find alternative methods to submit grant applications. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be eligible for review.

The Recycling Assistance Grant program provides grants to local governments and other interested parties to assist in initiating or expanding recycling programs, as well as to help with public education for recycling. In FY 2012, REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) awarded $1.55 million in grants to 39 recipients. Funding for the program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills.

For more information, call 1-800-322-5530.