Public hearings set for DEP 2013 proposed legislative rules

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will begin public hearings next week on its 2013 proposed legislative rules. All hearings will take place at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters, located at 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston, WV, 25304. Oral and written comments will be limited to the proposed revisions and will be made a part of the rulemaking record.

Click here to read the proposed rules. Written comments may be submitted to the Public Information Office at the above address. Comments may also be emailed to: DEP.Comments@wv.gov.

The hearing dates, locations and comment deadlines are as follows: Division of Air Quality 45CSR14 -- Permits for Construction and Major Modifications of Major Stationary Sources of Air Pollution for the Prevention of Significant Deterioration. 45CSR16 -- Standards of Performance for New Stationary Sources. 45CSR18 -- Control of Air Pollution from Combustion of Solid Waste. 45CSR25 -- Control of Air Pollution from Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities. 45CSR30 -- Requirements for Operating Permits. 45CSR34 -- Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants. The public hearing for all Air Quality rules is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., on July 30, 2012 in the Dolly Sods Conference Room. The comment period will end at the conclusion of the public hearing.

Division of Water and Waste Management 33CSR12 -- Covered Electronic Device Recycling Rule. 33CSR27 -- Hazardous Waste Administrative Proceedings and Civil Penalty Assessment. 47CSR26 -- Water Pollution Control Permit Fee Schedules. The public hearing for all DWWM rules is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., on Aug. 7, 2012 in the Coopers Rock Conference Room. The comment period will end at the conclusion of the public hearing.

Division of Mining and Reclamation 47CSR30 -- WV/NPDES Rule for Coal Mining Facilities. The public hearing for this rule is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., on Aug. 7, 2012 in the Coopers Rock Conference Room. The comment period will end at the conclusion of the public hearing.

Office of Oil and Gas 35CSR8 -- Rule Governing the Development of Horizontal Wells. The public hearing for this rule is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., on July 31, 2012 in the Coopers Rock Conference Room. The comment period will end at the conclusion of the public hearing.