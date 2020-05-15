There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,133 in the last 365 days.

WVDEP sponsoring dam owner education workshop

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Dam Safety Program is sponsoring a one-day workshop for dam owners and monitors on Saturday, Aug. 11, at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs.   The workshop, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is designed to provide practical information on topics of importance to anyone who owns or monitors a dam. Topics to be covered include: Dam Safety Act and rule; owner responsibilities and liabilities; basic terminology; causes of dam failures; emergency action plan guidance for dam monitors; maintenance problems and solutions; and remediation projects, hiring an engineer, costs.

Early registration fee is $25. It will cost $35 at the door. As part of the registration fee, workshop participants will receive a CD-ROM with the presentations and other valuable resources. To register, or for more information, contact the DEP’s Anita Chapman at 866-568-6649, ext. 1006 or email Anita.R.Chapman@wv.gov.

