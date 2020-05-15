National conference coming to state

West Virginia will host the 40th annual conference of the National Association of State Land Reclamationists (NASLR), Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels.

Formed in 1972, NASLR has roughly 1,000 members in 38 states. It is a nationally recognized authority on the reclamation of mined lands and advocates the use of research, innovative technology and professional discourse to foster the restoration of lands and waters affected by mining-related activities. It also strives to promote and maintain a mutually beneficial relationship between state and federal regulatory authorities, as well as the mining community.

This year’s NASLR Conference will include field trips and classroom sessions with a wide range of speakers discussing various national environmental and legal issues facing regulators. National awards for reclamation and community outreach, as well as a $1,000 scholarship winner, will be announced during the conference.

Conference Planner Joe Hager said presenters are scheduled from West Virginia University, Virginia Tech, The Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, West Virginia National Guard, Tennessee Department of the Environment, United States Bureau of Land Management from Nevada, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. In addition to the presentations and field visits, the association will be honoring all of NASLR’s presidents as part of the 40th anniversary of this coalition of state regulatory agencies from across the country.

Hager, an inspector supervisor in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Mining and Reclamation, said private sector environmental stewards and regulators from Virginia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Tennessee and New York are among those slated to attend this year’s conference titled, “Making Reclamation Work in the 21st Century.”

The conference registration fee is $200 and does not include lodging. Registration is by mail only and forms can be printed by going to NASLR’s web site at www.naslr.org. For more information, contact Hager at 304-792-8369, ext. 3326, or Joseph.E.Hager@wv.gov.