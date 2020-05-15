Water Quality Standards Program meeting set
Staff from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) will discuss 2012 revisions to the ORSANCO Pollution Control Standards. Also, DEP staff will provide an update on the 2012 filamentous algae sampling and discuss future efforts pertaining to the next triennial review of state water quality standards, scheduled to begin in 2013.
For more information, please contact Kevin Coyne at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1110, or via email at Kevin.R.Coyne@wv.gov.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.