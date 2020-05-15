Water Quality Standards Program meeting set

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Standards Program will conduct a public meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday Aug. 30, at agency headquarters in Charleston. The meeting will take place in the Coopers Rock Conference Room.

Staff from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) will discuss 2012 revisions to the ORSANCO Pollution Control Standards. Also, DEP staff will provide an update on the 2012 filamentous algae sampling and discuss future efforts pertaining to the next triennial review of state water quality standards, scheduled to begin in 2013.

For more information, please contact Kevin Coyne at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1110, or via email at Kevin.R.Coyne@wv.gov.