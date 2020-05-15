WVDEP sponsoring free electronics recycling event

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 15. The public can drop off items at the DEP headquarters’ parking lot, located at 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling are sponsoring the e-cycling event to make it easy for West Virginians to responsibly dispose of electronic devices. State law prohibits TVs, computers and other electronic devices with video screens 4 inches and larger from being discarded into landfills. The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2011.

Devices that will be accepted for recycling on Sept. 15 include televisions, computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, mice, keyboards, speakers, Webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players and tape players.

Devices that will not be accepted include kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries and home thermostats.

Last year, three electronics recycling events sponsored by the DEP yielded more than 50 tons of electronic waste.

For more information call 1-800-322-5530.