State seeking input on water quality standards

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is soliciting public input on potential revisions to the state’s water quality standards, which will be under review as part of the 2014 Triennial Review process. The state is required to review water quality standards every three years, and this review effort will begin in 2013.

West Virginia’s water quality standards are found in Legislative Rule 47CSR2 “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.” A copy can be found on the agency’s Water Quality Standards Program Web page: http://www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/Programs/wqs/Pages/default.aspx.

Proposed revisions can include a revision to a current standard, additional standard(s) and/or deletion of a standard(s). Any submission must clearly state the revision being proposed and include sound scientific justification for the revision. The agency will be accepting submissions until Oct. 12, 2012. All electronic submissions should be sent to Kevin Coyne at Kevin.R.Coyne@wv.gov.

Although electronic submission is highly preferred and encouraged, non-electronic submissions can be sent to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water and Waste Management, Water Quality Standards Program, Attn: Kevin Coyne, 601 57th St. S.E., Charleston, WV 25304. Non-electronic submissions must be postmarked by Oct. 12, 2012 to be considered during this effort.