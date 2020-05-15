There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,978 in the last 365 days.

WVDEP sponsoring free stormwater workshop

A free two-day workshop to help West Virginia communities better educate citizens about the effects of stormwater on the state’s streams and rivers is scheduled for Oct. 16-17 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Conference Center in Huntington.

The workshop, titled “Water Words That Work,” is being sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection and features Eric Eckl, a nationally known expert on successful messaging skills for environmental topics.

The training is geared toward officials in communities and jurisdictions who operate Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4), but is open to any organization with an environmental message. Seating for the workshop is limited to 50 people. The sessions run from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.

To register for the workshop, send an email to the DEP’s Sherry Wilkins at Sherry.L.Wilkins@wv.gov with your name, phone number, address, organization and email address. You can also call her at 304-926-0499, ext. 1048.

