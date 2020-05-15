DEP approves 28 applicants for Recycling Grants

Twenty-eight applicants have been approved for grant amounts totaling $173,198.28 in the Department of Environmental Protection’s Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program, DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman announced.

Established in 2008 under the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the CED Program requires manufacturers of covered electronic devices to register their brands with the state. Fees collected from manufacturers go toward CED grants for counties and municipalities to conduct electronics recycling events and to support ongoing collection programs.

The goals of the program are to continue a registration process for manufacturers, to determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products, and to award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream. Grants will be awarded to:

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $12,000.00 To fund pallets, Gaylord boxes, and fuel for the ongoing CED collection program.

Brooke County Solid Waste Authority $4,000.00 To fund advertisements, labor wages and supplies for the ongoing CED collection program.

Cabell County Solid Waste Authority $5,000.00 To fund advertising, public information mailings, forklift rental and electronic recycling contractor fees for a CED collection event.

Clay County Solid Waste Authority $3,000.00 To fund labor, advertising, forklift rental and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Gilmer County Commission $3,300.00 To fund newspaper advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority $7,900.00 To fund advertising, packing and shipping supplies and electronic/processing fees for the ongoing CED collection program.

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority $3,454.00 To fund site attendant/ laborer for the CED collection program.

Jackson County Solid Waste Authority $10,000.00 To fund a CED storage building.

Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority $5,572.78 To fund a utility trailer, wood pallets and stretch wrap for the ongoing CED collection program.

Kanawha County Commission $11,000.00 To fund sorting specialist, advertising of events and electronic recycling contractor fees for collection events.

Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority $9,468.00 To fund labor, advertising, Gaylord boxes and fuel for the yard vehicle for the ongoing CED collection program.

City of Kingwood $4,000.00 To fund advertising, printing of flyers and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority $3,500.00 To fund advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Logan County Solid Waste Authority $6,000.00 To fund advertising and electronic recycling contractor services for a CED collection event.

Marion County Solid Waste Authority $6,500.00 To fund advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

McDowell County Solid Waste Authority $6,000.00 To fund a CED collection event.

Mercer County Solid Waste Authority $4,000.00 To fund wages and shrink wrap for the ongoing CED collection program.

Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority $6,500.00 To fund advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Morgan County Solid Waste Authority $6,000.00 To fund advertising, brochure production and electronic recycling contractor for a CED collection event.

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority $10,000.00 To fund advertising and electronic recycling/transportation fees for a CED collection event and the ongoing program.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority $6,246.00 To fund equipment rental for loading electronics, shrink wrap and electronic recycling contractor fees for the ongoing CED collection program.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $2,500.00 To fund advertising, signs and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Region VIII County Solid Waste Authority $18,000.00 To fund advertising, used forklifts and pallet jacks for the ongoing CED collection program.

Ritchie County Solid Waste Authority $5,500.00 To fund advertising and contracted electronic recycling services for a CED collection event.

Town of Terra Alta $500.00 To fund advertising for the ongoing CED collection program.

Tucker County Solid Waste Authority $6,600.00 To fund advertising and electronic recycling contractor services for the ongoing CED collection program.

Wayne County Solid Waste Authority $4,500.00 To fund advertising, pallet jack, shrink wrap, Gaylord boxes, fuel and storage building for the ongoing CED collection program.

To fund advertising for a CED collection event and shrink wrap and Gaylord boxes for the ongoing collection program.