Cessation Order issued to Argus Energy
Under conditions of the Cessation Order, Argus is required to repair its treatment system. Argus is expected to have the system repaired within 72 hours. Until the system is working properly, the WVDEP has required Argus to bypass the malfunctioning treatment pond. The bypass is not expected to have a negative effect on water quality.
On Monday, the WVDEP issued a Notice of Violation to Argus for the release of black water into Copley Trace Branch. The Cessation Order was issued after the fish kill was discovered.
Argus Energy is a subsidiary of Booth Energy, based in Debord, Ky.
