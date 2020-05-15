E-cycling event scheduled for Bluefield

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a free electronics recycling event for the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 20, in Bluefield. The drop-off area is the JCPenny parking lot at the Mercer Mall, U.S. 460 and Route 25.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling are sponsoring the e-cycling event to make it easy for West Virginians to responsibly dispose of electronic devices.

Devices that will be accepted on Oct. 20 include televisions, computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, mice, keyboards, speakers, Web cams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players and tape players.

Devices that will not be accepted include kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries and home thermostats.

All materials will be recycled through Electronic Recyclers International, which provides secure data destruction.

For more information call 1-800-322-5530.