Sustainability projects to be highlighted at Stonewall Resort

West Virginia Sustainable Communities (WVSC) is hosting a one-day event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, W.Va., to showcase community-based sustainability projects from around the state. WVSC member communities address a wide variety of sustainability issues, including energy efficiency, local food, building deconstruction, job training, and historic renovation. WVSC will also offer extensive resource networking with sustainability technical assistance providers.

WVSC was launched by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) in 2006 to send young people from diverse backgrounds to work with rural communities across the state in order to further community-based sustainability efforts.

The Nov. 7 gathering will be a truly sustainable event, with zero-waste practices used throughout the day, and a lunch of locally sourced foods prepared by the chefs at Stonewall Resort.

“The WVDEP is committed to West Virginia Sustainable Communities and to protecting and improving the environmental, economic, and socio-cultural quality of life for all of West Virginia’s citizens,” said Greg Adolfson, sustainability officer at WVDEP.

WVSC promotes sustainability principles across West Virginia, and supports communities in becoming environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable for the benefit of current and future generations. WVSC brings communities together with resource providers to create a network of sustainability throughout the state. WVSC is under the direction of The Sustainability Institute at Bridgemont, in partnership with WVDEP, WV Community Development Hub, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

Along with supporting community development in West Virginia, the Sustainability Institute at Bridgemont works to develop West Virginia’s workforce through business education and business process improvement and enhances academics by supporting and improving higher education programs.

For more information contact Greg Adolfson at 304-926-0499, ext. 1332 or Gregory.E.Adolfson@wv.gov.