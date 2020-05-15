WVDEP conducting meeting on water quality standards

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Standards Program will conduct a public meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 8, at WVDEP headquarters in Charleston. The meeting will take place in the Coopers Rock Conference Room.

Staff from the WVDEP will discuss comments received during the recent solicitation of public input on potential revisions to the state’s water quality standards, which will be under review as part of the 2014 Triennial Review process.

For more information, please contact Kevin Coyne at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1110, or via email at Kevin.R.Coyne@wv.gov.