State announces grant opportunities for water pollution projects

The state Division of Water and Waste Management’s Nonpoint Source Program is issuing an announcement of Additional Grant Opportunity (AGO) for proposals that focus on nonpoint source pollution issues.

The total amount available for 2013 is approximately $75,000, and 40 percent must be spent by Sept. 30, 2013, with the remainder to be spent by September 2014. Proposals that can be completed by September 2013 should be noted in the initial submission.

All project submittals will be reviewed by the DWWM’s Nonpoint Source Team. The team will then ask for a formal proposal from those projects that best fit the goals and objectives of the Nonpoint Source Program. Projects chosen will be notified by e-mail. Formal proposals (work plans) are required within 30 days of notification.

The deadline for submission is Nov. 15, 2012. For more information review the AGO Web site at: http://www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/Programs/nonptsource/Pages/AGO.aspx. Initial proposals can be submitted using the online form found on this Web page.

Nonpoint source water pollution can come from many sources, including excess fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides from agricultural lands and residential areas; oil, grease and toxic chemicals from urban runoff; sediment from improperly managed construction sites, crop and forest lands, and eroding streambanks; acid drainage from abandoned mines; and bacteria and nutrients from livestock, pet wastes and faulty septic systems.

AGOs can focus on nonpoint issues in water bodies that may not be impaired or provide money for special projects not typically funded through watershed project grants.